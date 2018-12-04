RAK Ruler exempts 272 commercial establishment from 50% renewal fees, fines

The exemption aims to support these establishments, which have been affected by infrastructure works in Muairadh that were conducted by the Public Services Department.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Director-General of the Economic Development Department, stressed that Sheikh Saud’s directives are part of his keenness to support the local business sector and help them overcome their difficulties caused by the temporary circumstances.

He also pointed out that the decision is in line with the department’s efforts to support the local business sector while noting that it will help adjust the status of local establishments and release them from their financial burdens. He also urged their owners to benefit from the exemptions and settle their status before the deadline.