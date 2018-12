While visiting the mourning majlis on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.

Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, who accompanied Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, also offered his condolences to the deceased's family.