VP receives credentials of new ambassadors

Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, FNC Speaker Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan attended the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received the credentials of the ambassadors-at-large of Mauritius, Zambia, Mongolia, Kingdom of Bhutan, Antigua and Barbuda, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Equatorial Guinea and San Marino.

The new ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their presidents and heads of government to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in boosting cooperation and friendship relations between the United Arab Emirates and their respective countries.