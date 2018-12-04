71,000 Yemenis in Red Sea Coast cities, districts benefit from ERC aid

The aid is part of the ERC’s ongoing efforts to support Yemeni families and help them face their current humanitarian conditions.

Over 71,000 Yemenis, who are mostly children, women and elderly people, have benefitted from the aid, which is part of the ERC’s efforts to distribute aid, achieve food security, and provide for the basic requirements of Yemeni families.

The aid, which was distributed to 15 liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast that are suffering from dire humanitarian conditions, aims to support those affected by the siege started by the Houthi militias.

The UAE’s policy of dispatching relief aid convoys to support vulnerable and needy Yemeni families is a humanitarian priority of the ERC in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

Under the same context, the ERC is continuing to assess the health situation of Yemeni families in remote areas and providing treatment through its mobile clinic, which benefitted over 4,700 people in Hodeidah since September.