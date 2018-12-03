Al Bowardi attends opening of IDEX 2018 in Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of The Arab Republic of Egypt, visited the participating UAE pavilion at the exhibition and was received by Al Bowardi, in the presence of Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt. El Sisi was briefed about the products from the UAE’s defence companies participating in the event.

Al Bowardi and his delegation toured the exhibition which included pavilions and platforms of regional and international specialist companies involved in the production of defence weaponry and security technology, during which he learnt about the latest weapons, equipment and technology solutions that support the fight against terrorism and the latest technologies of the defence industries as well as air, land and sea systems.

He stressed the importance of IDEX 2018 at the regional and global level, as it is a meeting place for participants from the weapons and defence industries around the world to exchange ideas and technological expertise.

He also praised the organisation of the event and the participants.