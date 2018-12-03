Mohamed bin Zayed attends March of Union

The march, organised by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Adviser; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Lt. General Ahmed Gaid Salah, Algeria's Vice Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, and Roger Nkodo Dang, President of the Pan-African Parliament, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, dignatories and officials.

Also participating in the march were several tribes, representing various emirates and regions of the UAE, who expressed their pride and joy at the 47th National Day and, in their leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his joy and pride in this national gathering representing the nation's tribes and cohesiveness. He said that the March of the Union represents a message of love and pride in the UAE's history and heritage, as well as the values embedded in UAE society by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The march of our tribesmen is an honorable national image where they express their loyalty and belonging to homeland, their faith in their unity, their cohesion and their national values, which they continue to carry forward in the nation's journey of progress and excellence," His Highness continued.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince added, "Our nation has its own identity, culture and heritage, of which we are proud. We cherish the UAE's heritage, and the inherent values embedded within our community, and we continue to strive to preserve our unity and progress for future generations."

A number of tribesmen from across the nation renewed their loyalty to the homeland and the UAE leadership, expressing their well wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. The groups of tribes launched from the fortress gate that was built for this occasion, while raising the UAE flag, chanting and singing and expressing their joy and pride for the country.