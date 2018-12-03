ERC organises third group wedding in Hadramaut, Yemen

The group wedding is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support youth stability that benefitting thousands of youth in Yemen’s liberated governorates.

The wedding, which coincided with the UAE’s 47th National Day celebrations and benefitted 200 local youth, was attended by Issam bin Habrish Al Katheery, Under-Secretary of Hadramaut for Wadi and Desert District Affairs, Major General Saleh Tims, Commander of the First Military Zone, Abdullah Saleh Al Kathiri, Head of Hadramaut References, Sheikh Obaid bin Kordous Al Tamimi, Shawki Karama Al Tamimi, Supervisor of Hadramaut Projects, Hassan Haidar, as well as several Yemeni officials and the ERC delegation supervising the group wedding.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s initiative is part of the UAE’s efforts to support Yemen in all areas, coinciding with the centennial anniversary of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the ERC is implementing with care the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to organise group weddings in Yemen, supported by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Al Falahi added that the tenth group wedding in Yemen luckily coincided with the UAE’s 47th National Day celebrations.