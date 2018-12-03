Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Vice Minister of Defence

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, Lt. General Ahmed Gaid Salah, Vice Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army in Algeria, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed current ties between the UAE and Algeria and means to develop them across multiple sectors. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Salah also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, and Lt. General Isa Saif bin Abalan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, were also present during the meeting.