Abu Dhabi Housing Authority praises UAE leadership on latest housing initiative

On the occasion, Al Ghafly presented his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and thanked them for the new batch of housing services for Emirati citizens, announced on the 47th National Day and coinciding with the Year of Zayed, which celebrates the centennial birth and legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He noted that the authority is keen to implement the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to develop a sustainable and modern housing authority, as well as build a cohesive community that enjoys decent living standards and a safe and stable environment while noting that the housing sector in Abu Dhabi is being monitored by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The decision, which will benefit 12,475 people in Abu Dhabi, is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The housing package includes 8,662 loans worth AED16.2 billion, 953 housing units costing AED1.79 billion, and 2,213 residential plots worth AED1.41 billion.