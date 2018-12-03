Mohammed bin Rashid visits Mediclinic Parkview Hospital

His Highness, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, toured the newly opened facility. His Highness was also briefed about the various clinics and wards of the newly opened hospital which cost AED685 million, and has a capacity of 182 beds.

Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.