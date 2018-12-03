FAIC announces deadline extension to ‘Protect Yourself by Adjusting Your Status’ initiative

The initiative, which is being extended to 31st December, 2018, upon the directives of the wise leadership and as part of the 47th National Day celebrations, aims to provide new opportunities for those who qualify but have not been able to adjust his status by either voluntarily leaving the country or obtaining legitimate residency, in accordance with residency laws applicable to foreigners in the UAE.

The authority launched the three-month initiative on 1st August to encourage those living illegally in the UAE to adjust their status and benefit from the health and education services provided by the country to its citizens and residents. The initiative ended on 30th November, but has been extended for another month, upon the directives of the wise leadership.

Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Acting Director-General of Foreigners and Ports Affairs at the Authority, stated that the authority has received many calls from those who were not able to benefit from the initiative, due to being unable to complete the required procedures. These calls were directed to the country’s leadership, who immediately responded and extended the initiative, he added.

He also noted that the initiative will enable applicants to stay in the country after settling their status, through registering in the "Virtual Labour Market System" that will help them apply for jobs on a website supervised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and they can apply for a temporary residence for six months without the need for a sponsor, until they find a sponsor or leave the country after the expiry of their residency.

Those who voluntarily apply to the initiative may receive a full exemption from all related fines and could be allowed to leave the country without being blacklisted from re-entering, which will enable them to return on a tourist visa and change their status without paying a fee of AED500, he further added.

The authority has allocated nine centres to serve those covered by the initiative, which includes the Al Shahama Centre in Abu Dhabi and the Al Owair Centre in Dubai, as well as other centres in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain, Al Ain and Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi. The centres operate from 08:00 to 20:00 from Sunday to Thursday, while call centres operate 24 hours a day, through the number, 80080.