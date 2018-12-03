Ministry of Human Resources, local companies discuss Emiratisation acceleration agenda in Al Dhafra

The agenda aims to achieve the Emiratisation objectives of the National Agenda and implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to create at least 10,000 job opportunities for UAE nationals in the public and private sectors, to achieve the goals of the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Programme, 'Ghadan 21'.

During the meeting, Al Hamli praised the key role of the Job Opportunities Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council in supporting Emiratisation in Abu Dhabi while stressing the ministry’s keenness to enhance its strategic partnership with the committee, to accelerate the emirate’s Emiratisation. It also aims to promote its cooperation with the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, through the recent signing of a related Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, he added.

Al Hamli stressed that the ministry is looking forward to cooperating with companies in Al Dhafra, to accelerate the region’s Emiratisation.

Both sides agreed to form a working team, led by the ministry and the committee, which will include representatives of local companies, with the aim of accelerating the region’s Emiratisation.

'Employment Open Days' will be organised in Al Dhafra to attract UAE nationals to work for local companies, as per their employment needs.