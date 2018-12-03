UAE passport is world number one: Russian media

In a press release, RIA Novosti and Vesti Roy said that the UAE passport is ranked first in the Passport Index while noting the tweet of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stating, "Thanks to Allah Almighty, the UAE passport has reached the first position internationally."

The morning and evening editions of Russian newspapers, including Kommersant and Argumenti, also addressed this historic achievement, which will give UAE passport holders the opportunity to travel to 167 countries without the need for pre-entry visas. They also highlighted the fact that the UAE passport jumped from the 27th position in December 2016 to the first position in December 2018.