Leaders meet Algerian Chief of Staff

  • Monday 03, December 2018 in 8:54 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, met on Sunday with Lt. General Ahmed Qayed Saleh, Algerian Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army, who conveyed greetings of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria on the 47th anniversary of the UAE National Day.
The meeting was attended by Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
 
Their Highnesses expressed appreciation to the leadership and people of Algeria on their noble brotherly feelings towards the UAE and praised relations between the two countries.
 
The two sides engaged on cordial talks on the ways to further relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
 
Major General Qayed lauded his country's special relations with the UAE and extended his greetings on the National Day, wishing the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.