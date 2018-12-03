Leaders meet Algerian Chief of Staff

The meeting was attended by Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses expressed appreciation to the leadership and people of Algeria on their noble brotherly feelings towards the UAE and praised relations between the two countries.

The two sides engaged on cordial talks on the ways to further relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Major General Qayed lauded his country's special relations with the UAE and extended his greetings on the National Day, wishing the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.