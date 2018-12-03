Sheikha Fatima attends 47th national day celebration

  • Monday 03, December 2018 in 8:53 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, attended the official ceremony to celebrate UAE's 47th National Day anniversary, which was held in Abu Dhabi this evening under the theme: 'This is Zayed. This is the UAE'.
Her Highness Sheikha Fatima expressed pride over the UAE's journey for development, the foundation of which was laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and is being carried forward by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. 
 
"Right from the beginning, our country was able to achieve a progressive system for economic and human development, linking aspirations with actions and intentions with determination," Her Highness said. 
 
The celebration was attended by Sheikhas, a number of Their Royal Highnesses princesses from Saudi Arabia and UAE women leaders.