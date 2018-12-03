RAK Ruler, CP witness 47th National Day celebrations

The celebration, which was held at the Julphar Towers in Ras Al Khaimah, was also attended by Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid, the wife of Sheikh Saud, and Sheikha Sheikha bint Butti bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud.

"Our country, with the determination and wisdom of its wise leadership, under my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and my brothers, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, is advancing confidently and enjoys a leading regional, Arab and international stature," His Highness Sheikh Saud said.

"As we celebrate the Year of Zayed this year, we recall the Leader, the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His memory is not connected to a day or occasion, and he has never left us, as he is the one who built and founded the UAE’s advancement and established its pillars 47 years ago, in collaboration with his brothers, the UAE’s Founding Sheikhs, until the UAE became an international country that leads in all areas among the nations," His Highness Sheikh Saud added.

His Highness Sheikh Saud congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE on the country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Saud and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud greeted the audience who attended the celebrations, while expressing their happiness at participating with the nation’s people in marking the 47th anniversary of the country’s establishment during the Year of Zayed.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud affirmed that National Day is an occasion that is immortal in the minds of every citizen, and is a historic legacy that the nation’s future generations will continue celebrating over the course of time, as it represents a dignified life.

The celebrations were attended by Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and citizens.