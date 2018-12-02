Mohammed Al Bowardi, Egyptian Defence Minister discuss military cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed the latest regional developments and ways of expanding their bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of defence and the military.

Al Bowardi expressed his wish for the success of EDEX 2018, while General Mohamed Zaki welcomed Emirati companies and official delegations taking part in the exhibition.

Al Bowardi then met with Dr. Mohamed Saeed Al Assar, Egyptian Minister of State for Military Production, to discuss the military and defence ties between the two countries.

The meetings were also attended by senior officers from the Egyptian Ministry of Defence.