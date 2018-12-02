Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Federal Supreme Council meeting in Abu Dhabi

The meeting was attended by Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi the Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi the Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi the Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who renewed their commitment to the Union with increased integration and coordination to advance the UAE's development journey by strengthening its federal structures, deepening the spirit of unity, empowering the Emirati people, and safeguarding its advancements under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged greetings on the occasion of the UAE's 47th National Day, and conveyed their congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who continues to carry forward the Union and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founding Rulers. Their Highnesses relayed their great appreciation for the UAE's sons and daughters and paid tribute to the nation's Armed Forces military personnel and the nation's martyrs for their sacrifices to protect the homeland. Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, affirmed that the country's celebration of National Day is a true embodiment of national cohesion, reinforcing the spirit of the Union, and the noble values planted in every citizen by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They added that this year's celebration coincides with the Year of Zayed, adding more joy to UAE citizens and residents on the auspicious occasion. Their Highnesses also thanked Their Majesties and Highnesses Kings, Presidents and leaders of sisterly and friendly states, who relayed their sincerest greetings on the 47th National Day. They noted that the UAE had become a role model in spreading the values of tolerance and co-existence both regionally and globally, alongside its expanding humanitarian and development aid initiatives. The Federal Supreme Council members discussed matters relating to the welfare of the nation and its citizens. They also commented on regional and international developments, praising the role played by UAE diplomacy. They also noted the importance of their meeting this year, which also coincides with the momentous and successful launch of the UAE's KhalifaSat, marking the nation's embarking new developments in the space and technologies sectors, with the aim to attain the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and the country's centennial Vision 2071. The Council members extended their thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his team for their efforts that led to the UAE attaining the most powerful passport status in the world. At the end of the meeting, Their Highnesses commended the excellent government performance levels across federal and local institutions.