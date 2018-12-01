Macedonian Parliament’s Speaker receives UAE Ambassador

During the meeting, held at the parliament's headquarters in Skopje, Xhaferi emphasised the importance of activating the UAE-Macedonia parliamentary friendship committees for their prime role to enhance ties and exchange expertise between the two countries.

Al Raisi highlighted the UAE parliamentary experiences which he described as "qualitative, rich and representing a unique model."

They also discussed ties between the two countries and ways to enhance them through the Arab-Macedonian Parliamentary Friendship Committee with their Emirati counterparts and the possibility of mutual visits between the parliaments of the two countries.