Sheikh Hazza said, "I congratulate the Emirati people on this new achievement. The success is gleaned from a rooted history and a cornerstone laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by the vision of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the distinguished presence of the sons of Zayed at the global level."
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates Emiratis on UAE passport ranking first globally
- Saturday 01, December 2018 in 10:57 PM