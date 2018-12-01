Hazza bin Zayed congratulates Emiratis on UAE passport ranking first globally

  • Saturday 01, December 2018 in 10:57 PM
Sharjah24 - WAM: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated the Emirati people on the UAE passport ranking, which is now first globally.
Sheikh Hazza said, "I congratulate the Emirati people on this new achievement. The success is gleaned from a rooted history and a cornerstone laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by the vision of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the distinguished presence of the sons of Zayed at the global level."