ERC continues provision of relief, food aid to Hadramaut

The initiative is part of the UAE's support for the Yemeni people and coincides with the 'Year of Zayed'. It is aimed to alleviate the suffering and improving the living and economic conditions in these areas.

Some 3,500 Yemenis in Yaba'ath District of Hadramaut who are witnessing dire living conditions have benefitted from the assistance.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness at receiving the humanitarian assistance and said that the food aid came at the right time. They also extended their thanks and appreciation to the UAE government and people for their support.

District officials hailed the efforts of the ERC in Hadramaut Governorate and other governorates in Yemen. They also appreciated the UAE's fraternal stance towards the Yemenis.