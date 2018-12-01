President receives Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Bateen Palace

  • Saturday 01, December 2018 in 6:25 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Saturday at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who congratulated him on the UAE's 47th National Day. He also wished more security, safety and prosperity for the UAE under his wise leadership.
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, attended the meeting.