Hamdan bin Rashid congratulates President, VP, and Rulers of Emirates on National Day

In his statement on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said, "Since the UAE's establishment 47 years ago by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and the founding fathers which coincides with the centennial of the late Sheikh Zayed, we are proud of the journey of our homeland which has been established on the values of giving with a leadership keen on achieving prosperity, welfare and stability for its citizens.

"Today, our country continues its pioneering march towards exploring the future, building sustainable economic and social development and promoting the UAE's stature globally as the country is a pioneer in various economic, social, financial fields and at all regional and international avenues, which was a result of the futuristic vision of our wise leadership and the citizens' commitment to hard work to enhance national achievements and continue sustainable development."

''In the Ministry of Finance, we renew loyalty to our prudent leadership and pledge to continue to work and develop the financial and monetary policies and harness all our capabilities to manage the financial affairs and systems in the country according to the best international standards to achieve financial and economic sustainability of our beloved homeland and the prosperity and welfare of our people," he concluded.