Pakistan Ambassador congratulates people of UAE on National Day

In his message marking the day, Ambassador Khan said, "On behalf of all Pakistanis living in the UAE, and on my own behalf, I extend profound felicitations and sincere wishes to the leadership and the people of the UAE."

"Today, the UAE stands proudly in the comity of nations as a hallmark of peace, progress and good governance. It has made spectacular strides to emerge as a world class hub for trade, finance, tourism and transit and transport. Remarkably, this impressive growth has been made possible by fostering tolerance, inclusive economic development and innovation."

Moazzam Ahmad Khan added, "On this special occasion, we also join our Emirati brethren to pay tribute to their legendary leader, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision and sagacious policies have transformed this country into a land of peace and stability, co-existence and modernisation."