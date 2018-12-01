On National Day we are one heart, one soul: Hazza bin Zayed

In his speech on the occasion, published by the Nation Shield magazine, Sheikh Hazza said, "The UAE welcomes a new year in its glorious age, and we, as a leadership and people, citizens and residents, are united as one heart, one soul to a new and renewed pledge, that we promise ourselves and to the entire world to continue moving forward to our victorious and civilised journey, started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the other Founding Fathers. They established its foundations on the values of brotherliness, justice, goodness, tolerance and openness to the world."

He added, "We are proud and honoured on our country's significant progress over the past year in sustainable development and ongoing advancement. We saw the UAE’s daughters and sons, Sheikh Zayed’s children, raise the UAE’s stature in educational, economic, social, cultural, scientific and sporting fields, and we saw them as the best representatives of our country during the Year of Zayed."

"Our pride is great as we share, with the world, our cultural icon, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, which we saw transforming, last year, into a cultural destination for art, beauty, tolerance and dialogue lovers from all parts of the world. We also witnessed many great cultural, educational and scientific endeavours, such as Arab Reading Challenge, One Million Arab Coders, Madrasa e-learning platform, and many other leading initiatives," he further stated.

Sheikh Hazza went on to say, "We cannot forget that moment when a group of our best youth manufactured and launched KhalifaSat, a remote sensing Earth Observation Satellite, which is a living example of our scientific and technological ambitions. We also cannot forget the UAE passport's progress and attaining a leading stature, which reflect the respect and appreciation that our children have in the world."

He said, "We are proud of our Armed Forces and its brave soldiers for their honourable actions in the fields of honour and right. We are also proud of our wise leadership, who established the foundations of our future economy, and our efforts to shift from an oil-based economy to one based on sustainable development, diversification and soft power, transitioning to the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

"I wish the UAE, its citizens and residents, and every person who loves it, further goodness, advancement and accomplishment. We are all confident that we will celebrate our next National Day achieving further successes that surpass the borders of our country to the entire world, because the UAE has an international message and vision that aim to achieve goodness for all humanity, as well as peaceful coexistence between all nations and peoples," he concluded.