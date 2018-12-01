Sheikha Fatima highlights country’s achievements, social, economic competitiveness

In her statement to Nation Shield magazine marking the 47th National Day, she said that the country’s glorious journey has made a positive impact on everyone, with women having received their share of attention and support.

"I express my happiness as I recall our recent history and the development of women, which began since the establishment of the Union in 1971 when the Abu Dhabi Women Development Association was founded. The General Women’s Union was then founded in 1975, and now they are leading the world’s women’s federations," she added.

Sheikha Fatima stressed that discussion of the UAE’s development since its establishment requires in-depth studies to document its significant achievements, which were accomplished by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while the progress and development of the country’s institutions are now being undertaken by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The 'Mother of the UAE' noted that Emirati women had always been at the centre of the country’s progress, pointing out that the late Sheikh Zayed had said "he would be really happy to see Emirati women receive education, work with men, and participate with them in building the nation." Today, Emirati women occupy the highest positions in all areas of work, she added.

She further noted that as the UAE celebrates the 47th anniversary of its establishment, Emirati women have recorded new achievements that can be added to their successes, especially the appointment of a female speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, the presence of eight female members of the FNC, and the appointment of nine female ministers.

She added that she's proud to see Emirati women in many key roles, such as lawyers, doctors, engineers and soldiers who defended the country along with men. She also paid tribute to the UAE's martyrs, and saluted their mothers for their sons' ultimate sacrifice.

Sheikha Fatima pointed out that the wise leadership has achieved gender balance and granted women equal rights with men at work and duties.

She also said that the success of Emirati women proves their ability to balance their responsibilities between their families, as mothers, and their work, while noting that the country has provided them with both the opportunity to raise their children and to participate in the development process.

Sheikha Fatima stated that the wise leadership has "prioritised the development of Emirati mothers, children, youth and People of Determination, by launching appropriate strategies, programmes and plans, including the establishment of a children’s consultative council, part of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood."

She concluded her statement by saying, "Celebrating National Day will give women a special feeling of pride, as this national occasion marks the beginning of a modern country that aims to develop its people and helps them acquire the capacities to achieve the country’s comprehensive development."