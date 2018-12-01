UAE a capable actor in global arenas: Abdullah bin Zayed

In a statement to 'Nation Shield', the UAE Armed Forces magazine, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, that the UAE has, via its balanced policies and objectives, become a model for advancement and a capable actor in regional and international levels.

Below is the statement in full: "This year, the 2nd of December marks the forty-seventh anniversary of the founding of the UAE. On this day, we recall the determined efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and the Founding Fathers that built our young nation.

"Upon the formation of the Union, the story of one of the most successful experiences of unification in modern history, with an objective, that continues to this day and beyond; to continue attaining levels of excellence and progress moving beyond any ordinary limits.

"The UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, continues, with great determination, its development journey.

"The progress and development witnessed by our young nation are built on a balanced foreign policy based on values of moderation, justice, and altruism. The UAE has become a global symbol of philanthropy. The UAE's diplomacy has succeeded in building bridges of friendship and cooperation between countries around the world, strengthening its presence as a capable actor in regional and global arenas.

"The UAE passport is now considered one of the most powerful travel documents in the world. We will, under our visionary leadership and support of our citizens, continue such successes and advance in all our endeavours."