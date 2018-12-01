Leadership works to provide citizens with a high quality life: Mansour bin Zayed

  • Saturday 01, December 2018 in 4:37 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: On the occasion of the UAE's 47th National Day, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said, "On this day as our country celebrates the 47th anniversary of the declaration of the Union of the UAE, I extend my deepest appreciation and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as he leads the march of the Union and continues its renaissance."
Speaking to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, Sheikh Mansour added, "The 2nd of December 1971, is a special day in the march of the homeland, which was united under one mission and intention, which is the establishment of a United Arab Emirates, which now enjoys political stability, economic prosperity, and active diplomatic, trade, cultural and humanitarian relations spread across continents; a country which enjoys regional and international partnerships based on moderation and balance, the achievement of common interests, and the advocacy of right, justice and peace.
 
"On this glorious day, we renew our loyalty and confidence in our leadership. Today, thanks to our leadership's sound guidance we stand at the threshold of an important stage of national action, which is to ensure the strengthening of cooperation between federal and local authorities, maintain a robust economy, ensure the quality of services, environmental sustainability and quality of life, the empowerment of women, employment of youth and developing their capacities, so as to provide citizens with a high-quality, world-class life."
 
Concluding his statement, the Deputy Prime Minister said, "We are confident that under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, our Union will continue to fulfill its goals with confidence and power."