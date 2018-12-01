Union will remain a source of strength to usher into promising future: Hamdan bin Zayed

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, Sheikh Hamdan said, ''The Federal development journey is today spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates."

''On this glorious occasion, we draw strength and determination to pursue the path towards the future while we take from it the inspiration from the noble values, principles and ideals, which were laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The UAE experiment is an exceptional one where the leadership has - since the creation of the state – placed Emirati Emirati citizens at the top of its priorities,'' Sheikh Hamdan added.

''The UAE has become an oasis of peace and welfare for its people and those living on its good land,'' he added, going on to note that ''The Al Dhafra Region offers an important attractive investment gateway and climate, attracting major economic, trade and investment projects that support the national economy."

The UAE, he said, will forge ahead with its policy to advance and promote international humanitarian principles through its continuous development of relief and humanitarian initiatives to assist victims of conflicts and disasters. Out of its humanitarian duty, he noted, the UAE extends a helping hand and financial and moral support beyond its boundaries to offer relief to and to comfort those who are deprived and vulnerable.

He continued, ''The latest international reports have confirmed the worldwide respect and appreciation that the UAE has gained as a result of its significant, generous humanitarian, relief and developmental efforts, which have, in turn, made it the world's largest aid donor and an agent or force of good."

In terms of the environment, Sheikh Hamdan said, the UAE has also made remarkable progress in striking a balance between the demands of the social and economic development and the good management of the available natural resources, without compromising the necessity to operate within the framework of a sustainable approach. The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, he pointed out, has also made astounding achievements locally and globally, especially in the areas of the management of nature reserves, air quality, underground water, protection of biodiversity in marine and desert ecosystems, sustainable development, innovation and adoption of the best international ecological standards.

He prayed to Almighty God for the preservation of security and stability in ''our country'' and for the protection ''our leaders'', helping them to pursue the journey of inclusive development and building and to record more achievements.

"May God answer the aspirations and ambitions of the UAE people," H.H. Sheikh Hamdan concluded.