Hessa Bu Humaid: 1971 is a remarkable day of giving and humanity

Her Excellency reiterated that today we all share the celebration of glory and pride of the 47th UAE National day crowned with the spirit of happiness, tolerance and determination of leadership, In this regard, we are all grateful to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and their Highnesses members of the supreme council and rulers of the emirates for achieving the dream and leadership of the UAE towards more higher ranks and accomplishments.

Her Excellency noted that the UAE nation follows a sustainable approach of the leadership and the sincere intentions of the founders to provide all capabilities to build this nation and make the UAE always at the forefront. This achievement has grown steadily over the years and today we all foreseen the development growth, live in peace, security and pride.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid emphasized that the UAE has achieved remarkable accomplishments noting the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations to achieve the first rank; with all pride the UAE passport is now in the fourth place globally with 162 countries worldwide without a prior visa, according to the latest update on the global index “passport index” of Warton Global Financial Advisors.

“Our country today occupies a high rank among the super power countries with our soft power and deeply rooted with the ambitions of the UAE founder to be at the international coronation platforms with countless achievements. Today, the UAE occupies the first Arab and regional rank in most of the government performance, its ambition is to be number one in all fields…the UAE upholds a value of authenticity and rises to the leadership positions”, Her Excellency ended.