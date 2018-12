Sheikh Mohamed approved 8,662 housing loans valued at AED16.2 billion, the allocation of 953 government houses valued at AED79 million, and the provision of 2,213 residential plots valued at AED1.41 billion.

The move is consistent with keenness of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to ensure social stability and to provide decent living standards to Emiratis.