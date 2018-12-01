UAE has always defended Arab and Islamic just causes, says Sultan bin Zayed

In a statement to 'Nation Shield' magazine, marking the UAE's 47th National Day, Sheikh Sultan said, "Difficulties and challenges did not dampen the leaders’ determination, nor did the economic, political or social conditions that prevailed in the UAE at the end of 1960s. Many experts and politicians, including the British, did not expect a successful union between the emirates."

He added that, with the will, determination, honesty and faith in unity, leadership, and people, the UAE had achieved what was impossible.

"The UAE's Union was established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates. Now President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has contributed in building the country into a modern state that competes with developed countries in all fields, and has attained prestigious status among nations," he noted.

The President's Representative said that what distinguishes the UAE is its success in adhering to its traditions, customs, history and culture, while adopting all means of progress and communication among nations.

"At the local level, the UAE seeks to build its human capital as one of its most important assets and tools for enhancing the nation's march. A large part of the country's income has been allocated to education and the building of administrative, social, cultural, scientific, technical, health and military institutions," he said.

The empowerment of women in social, cultural, political and economic fields, as a partner in the process of development, is a real and important achievement and the UAE has been able to become a modern country in a record time, Sheikh Sultan added.

"On the international level, the UAE has always defended Arab and Islamic just causes, has participated in the fight against terrorism, has provided humanitarian assistance to underprivileged people, and has strengthened its political, economic and cultural relations with most countries of the world without discrimination," he noted.

"Today, the UAE is an incubator of the values of tolerance, peace, multiculturalism and coexistence among different cultures and religions. Its laws have ensured respect and appreciation for all, and have rejected all forms of hatred, intolerance, violence and extremism."

In conclusion, Sheikh Sultan thanked the Armed Forces, describing them as the nation’s shield and its strong protection, who answer the call of duty for the glory of the UAE.