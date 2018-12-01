'UAE leading model of cohesion, synergy': RAK Ruler

In his speech published in Nation Shield, the UAE's Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the 47th National Day, His Highness Sheikh Saud said, "The Union is the main entity that UAE citizens are proud of and are honoured to be part of, as it is a strong federal entity that is advancing towards a bright future.

"In light of the overall advancement and prosperity of the seven emirates and the importance of our journey, the Union has become an icon and remarkable example in the region and the world and is one of the most successful and stable federal experiences."

He continued, "The UAE’s strategy, which focuses on building the people, was adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the Founders of the Union, who have made the Emirati people the foundation of all the country’s hopes and achievements.

"We, in the UAE, as a government and people, are making this country an advanced nation, by protecting our human, social and economic capabilities, and developing and advancing on all levels, and aspiring towards greater achievements."

Concluding his statementm the RAK Ruler said, "On the anniversary of our federation, I congratulate my brothers, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and all the people of the UAE."