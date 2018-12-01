UAE has witnessed an overall development in the era of Sheikh Khalifa, UAQ Ruler says

In a statement to the 'Nation Shield' magazine on National Day, His Highness said in light of the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, the country has achieved remarkable milestones in economy, public services, social development, advanced sciences, humanitarian and military fields, and foreign affairs.

He lauded the national humanitarian and charity initiatives of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, saying, "President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued many laws and legislation that reinforced the country’s economic stature and were in line with international legislation, which also strengthened ties and partnerships with other countries."

He continued, "The country is on road to achieve the UAE Vision 2021, which was launched by Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2010, as part of a long-term strategy related to education, health, economy, housing, infrastructure and government services, which also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Union."

"In the area of knowledge revolution, space sciences and information technology, we praise the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the launch of KhalifaSat on 29th October, 2018, which was fully manufactured by Emirati engineers and experts at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre," His Highness noted.

"The UAE also launched several initiatives to keep pace with international practices, through establishing a ministry to anticipate the future, and a ministry of artificial intelligence, as well as the appointment of a minister for advanced sciences, the establishment of scientific councils, and the launch of the smart government."

On the UAE Armed Forces role, Sheikh Saud said that it has witnessed significant development in the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He added, "Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the forces are performing their national role in protecting the country and its achievements. Their role in maintaining peace and security in many parts of the world is notable, including their efforts in the Arab Coalition to defend legitimacy in Yemen."

Sheikh Saud concluded, "On this glorious day, we congratulate His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and our loyal people."