UAE carriers announce aircraft formation to celebrate 47th National Day and Year of Zayed

All four UAE carriers will be taking their flagship aircraft to the skies from 13:00 (local time) and will be flying with the Al Fursan aerobatic display team.

In a statement, the Emirates Airlines encouraged the public to take photos and videos, however, warned not to put the formation at risk by using drones and to comply with all GCAA rules and ‘No Fly Zones’ for Unmanned Aircraft/Drones.

The flypast will be flying across the following emirates at approximately the below times: Ras Al Khaimah - 13:40 Umm Al Qaiwain - 13:48 Sharjah Corniche - 13:52 Dubai - Jumeira 1 - 13:55 Dubai - Palm Jumeirah / Atlantis- 13:58 Abu Dhabi -Ghantoot - 14:03 Abu Dhabi - Louvre - 14:12 Abu Dhabi Corniche - 14:15 Abu Dhabi - Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- 14:25