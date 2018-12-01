UAE encourages international community to recommit to the Palestinian people

The statement was delivered by Saud Al Shamsi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, who highlighted a letter sent by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Chairman of the Committee on the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, CEIRPP, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed the UAE's continuous support for the international efforts that aim to enable the Palestinian people to fulfill their legitimate aspirations to self-determination. He underscored the rights of the Palestinian people in establishing their independent state based on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its Capital, in accordance with International agreements, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Al Shamsi expressed concern over the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the Palestinian territories, calling the international community to increase humanitarian and development assistance. He further noted the significance of enabling the Palestinian people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Achieving peace and stability in the region requires finding political solutions for prolonged crises, and intensifying efforts to combat extremism and terrorism all over the world," said Al Shamsi, warning that extremist and terrorist groups - with the support of certain regional parties - exploit protracted crises to further spread violence, chaos and destruction in the region.

In 2017 and 2018, the UAE contributed approximately US$173 million to the Palestinian people. It also contributed $65 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA.