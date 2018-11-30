Abdullah bin Zayed, Maldivian counterpart discuss issues of mutual interest

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, the two ministers also took stock of an array of latest regional and global issues of mutual concern, including Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-Maldives ties were evolving rapidly, highlighting the keenness of the two countries to boost bilateral cooperation.

For his part, the Maldivian minister congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the occasion of the UAE's 47th National Day and commended the progress being witnessed by the UAE and the remarkable achievements made under its visionary leadership.

He stressed that relations between the UAE and Maldives were experiencing marked growth.