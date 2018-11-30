Nahyan bin Mubarak opens In-Vitro Fertilization Conference

The 4th Annual In-Vitro Fertilisation, IVF, Conference was opened by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance. Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council also attended the opening session of the conference.

Organised by IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic, the conference titled, "Latest Advancements in Enhancing Success Rates in ART, Anno – 2018" brought together some of the foremost researchers to present their findings on key areas pertaining to reproductive medicine.

Addressing the conference, Sheikh Nahyan said, "I am delighted to join you who also live and work in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates in welcoming our speakers and participants from abroad to learn of the latest advances in enhancing success rates in assisted reproductive technology."

"Your gathering here in the year 2018, happens to coincide quite appropriately with this country’s celebration of the birth centennial of our nation’s Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In this Year of Zayed, we are reflecting on his achievements and his wisdom. Prominent among his achievements was the education of women and their advancement in the country’s workforce," he added.

"Conferences like this one make it possible for you to give your patients access to the latest artificial reproductive technologies, enhancing the likelihood they will be able to have children," he said.

"Helping others to become parents is also a wonderful way to promote tolerance. There is nothing like being a parent to help one identify with parents everywhere. As parents, we transcend the usual boundaries that keep us from engaging and understanding people different from ourselves. We see not nationality or religion or culture or ethnicity. Instead, we see other parents like us, other parents devoted to the children that they conceived in love. Go to any playground and watch children from diverse backgrounds play together. Then watch the parents of that diversity sharing the experiences their children are having. You will see smiles, nods of agreement, and signs of mutual understanding. Being a parent is one of a global society’s great unifying experiences," he added.

"At this fourth international reproductive medical conference, I want to commend the vision and energy of its host, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic. Since coming to Abu Dhabi in 2015, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic has been responsible for more than 500 pregnancies," Sheikh Nahyan said.

Addressing challenges and future directions for IVF, the conference was spearheaded by high profile, scientific international speakers.

The 2018 conference hosted over 300 OB-GYN experts from the UAE and several renowned international speakers. It served as a great opportunity to network with experts from all areas of the field and focused on the major studies and breakthroughs in fertility treatments globally.