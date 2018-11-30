UAE Ambassador, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia discuss cooperation

During the meeting, held at the embassy's headquarters in Mogadishu, they reviewed the latest developments in Somalia and the efforts exerted by the UAE and the UN to support the country.

Al Hammadi congratulated Haysom on assuming his new post and wished him success, while emphasising the UAE's support for his efforts which would contribute to boosting security, stability and development in Somalia.

In turn, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative hailed the UAE''s continuous efforts to supporting various humanitarian, relief and development work in Somalia.