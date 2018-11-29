President reaffirms UAE's solidarity with the Palestinian people

This came in a solidarity message sent by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to Cheikh Niang, Chairman of the, Chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, on the annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, marked on 29th November.

In his message, Sheikh Khalifa said the UAE is closely following the Israeli violations and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Palestine. He called on the United Nations to shoulder its responsibilities, including taking necessary steps that ensure decent living standard to the Palestinians and lead to ending the occupation of Palestinian territories since 1976 and to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of Resolution 181 of two states living side-by-side in peace and security.

"We reiterate UAE's support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state and to exercise self-determination," he said.

Sheikh Khalifa also renewed UAE's position that Gaza Strip remains an integral part of the two states solution and called for supporting the efforts aimed at lifting the Gaza blockade.

Sheikh Khalifa concluded by saying: "We urge the donors to step up their financial and developmental support to the Palestinian people, to enable them cope with sever economic and humanitarian crises and declare their internationally-recognised independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, as we all endavour to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to ensure a better world where all nations enjoy justice, security, peace, stability and prosperity."