We are proud of, inspired by our martyrs: NMC Director-General

He also pointed out that the UAE’s martyrs have proven to everyone that love and loyalty to the country and the wise leadership are not just slogans, as lives have been sacrificed to protect the nation’s achievements.

In his speech marking Commemoration Day, Al Mansouri said, "We are proud and inspired by the sacrifices of our martyrs, and they are role models of giving and protecting the country’s achievements, security and stability. They motivate us to achieve the country’s vision and directives and convey its message globally, to be among the leading countries in the world. While we commemorate our martyrs, we renew our vows to the wise leadership."

"We would like, on this occasion, to confirm our support for the families of martyrs, reinforcing the cohesion and unity of the Emirati community," Al Mansouri added.