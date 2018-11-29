Our martyrs have set the best examples of heroism, sacrifice with their blood: NMC Chairman

The day commemorates the UAE’s martyrs, who sacrificed their souls in the fields of glory and honour, setting the best examples of heroism and sacrifice while protecting the country and its achievements, security and stability, he added.

In his statement, Al Jaber added, "The country’s martyrs have strengthened the noble values of the Emirati community. We, along with our soldiers in the battlefields, support our wise leadership, and we are all ready to sacrifice for our nation."

"We renew our loyalty today to our wise leadership while vowing to remain loyal soldiers who are keen to sacrifice our lives, so the UAE can remain strong and glorious, as well as to protect our nation and its achievements. We also salute the mothers of the country’s martyrs, whose sons have set the greatest examples of sacrifice to honour the country," he said in conclusion.