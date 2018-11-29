UAE highlights importance of supporting development, stability, peace in Afghanistan

This statement was made during the country’s participation in the "Geneva International Conference on Afghanistan," which was held on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the United Nations, UN, in Geneva.

The UAE's delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs; Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department, and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the West Asia Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The conference issued the "Geneva Framework for Mutual Accountability," as well as a joint statement by its participants that stressed their commitment to mutual accountability and the implementation of a joint commitment between the Afghan Government and the international community, to create a political, social and economic environment that will enable Afghanistan to achieve peace, security and sustainable development.

In his speech, Al Marar stated that the UAE’s participation in the conference confirms its ongoing commitment to the Afghan people, as well as its keenness to reinforce Afghanistan’s sovereignty independence, peace and unity.

He then pointed out that the UAE has always supported Afghanistan, and the value of its development aid amounted to around US$414 million.

At the end of his speech, Al Marar affirmed the UAE’s commitment to Afghanistan and its people, in line with its foreign policy that is based on promoting international peace and stability and combatting terrorism.