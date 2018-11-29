UAE, Sierra Leone sign MoU on exemption of pre-entry visa

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE and Sierra Leone Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, exempting their citizens from pre-entry visa requirement.
According to the MoU, UAE passport holders can get a 30-day entry visa upon arrival in Sierra Leone.
 
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Alie Kabba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, signed the MoU.
 
Following the signing, Dr. Al Jaber and Kabba discussed the means of strengthening the bilateral relations and overall cooperation between their countries, as well as exchanged ideas on several topics of mutual interest. They also discussed the possibility of creating partnerships in many sectors.