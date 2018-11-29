Sacrifices of martyrs is source of pride for future generations: Hamdan bin Rashid

In his speech on the occasion, he said, "We vow to our martyrs to commemorate their memory for their sacrifices to the nation, as a source of pride and a beacon of light for generations to come."

What our martyrs have done reflects the noble images of love for the country as there is no sacrifice and loyalty higher than sacrificing one’s life to protect the country, he noted.

"This day marks the sacrifices of the UAE to protect righteousness, our principles and the duty to defend our brothers against aggression while protecting the borders of the country and the cohesion of the Emirati community in support to the wise leadership," he added.

"Our people are devoted and loyal, as they sacrificed the most precious things they own to protect the country, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he said in conclusion.