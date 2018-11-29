Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Masar Godolphin programme

The event was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Masar Godolphin is a 9 months long academic and experiential training programme operating under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It provides an opportunity for young equine enthusiasts to visit the home of horse racing (Newmarket, UK) and exposes them to Godolphin’s unrivalled professional training and expertise.

A video showcasing the stories and the backgrounds of the graduates of training programme that took place in Dubai, Britain and Ireland was displayed during the ceremony.

The course offers its UAE participants an opportunity to embrace their equestrian heritage with the aim of becoming the business leaders of the future. Ten Emirati men and women from various backgrounds with the passion to follow in the footsteps of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, participated in the second batch of the programme The event was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, and Meydan Chairman of the Board and CEO Saeed Al Tayer.