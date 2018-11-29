MOCD , MOHRE observe Commemoration Day

The commemoration day which was attended by the top management and employees of the two ministries began with a minute of silence followed by raising the UAE flag at half mass and national anthem in recognition of the sacrifices the UAE’s martyrs.

The commemoration day undertook special national ceremonies by ministries and institutions across the country as well as UAE nationals and residents to remember with pride the sincere values of heroism, loyalty, patriotism, unlimited contribution and strong resolve of these martyrs-may their souls rest in peace.