MOCD , MOHRE observe Commemoration Day

  • Thursday 29, November 2018 in 3:35 PM
Sharjah 24: The Ministries of Community Development (MOCD) & Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) observed the commemoration day in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE to treasure the values and sacrifices of the martyrs’ who gave their souls to raise the UAE flag high while crossing all lines of duty inside and outside the country.
The commemoration day which was attended by the top management and employees of the two ministries began with a minute of silence followed by raising the UAE flag at half mass and national anthem in recognition of the sacrifices the UAE’s martyrs. 
 
The commemoration day undertook special national ceremonies by ministries and institutions across the country as well as UAE nationals and residents to remember with pride the sincere values of heroism, loyalty, patriotism, unlimited contribution and strong resolve of these martyrs-may their souls rest in peace.