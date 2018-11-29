UAE leaders mark Commemoration Day in Abu Dhabi

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, today marked the Commemoration Day at Wahat Al Karama.
The UAE leaders gathered at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi to pay tribute to the nation's martyrs on the occasion.