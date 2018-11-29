Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Secretary-General

During the meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Al-Zayani conveyed a message to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, including an invitation to attend the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Summit in Riyadh on 9th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Al-Zayani exchanged views on the agenda of the 39th Summit and means of enhancing the GCC's march for the benefit of the peoples of their countries.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.