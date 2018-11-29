UAE, Lebanon relations based on brotherhood and mutual respect, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

Sheikh Nahyan, while attending the dinner banquet hosted by 'Children's Cancer Centre of Lebanon' in Abu Dhabi, commended the Centre's success in achieving its goals in serving the children of Lebanon, noting the importance of supporting charitable work.

For her part, Nora Joumblatt, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Centre, expressed her thanks to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for his attendance and his continued support to the Centre, which after 16 years of its foundation has become a leading regional centre thanks to the professional and medical teams and the generous support of the UAE volunteers.

She added that since its opening in April, 2002, the Centre has continued to work on the same principles that are based on challenging the most serious diseases of children with the highest levels of humanity and integrated medical development, noting that the centre receives more than 50 children a day from all Arab countries for treatment.

In her speech, Jumblatt recalled the humanitarian and charitable deeds of the Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.